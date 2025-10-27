LSU fires coach Brian Kelly in the 4th season of his 10-year, $100 million deal, AP source says

LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – LSU has fired coach Brian Kelly during the fourth season of a 10-year contract worth about $100 million, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because the firing had not been announced.

Recommended Videos

The move comes on the heels of Saturday night's 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium — a second straight loss, and third in four games for LSU (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference).

Kelly was hired away from Notre Dame when his predecessor, Ed Orgeron, stepped down following the 2021 regular season.

He has gone 34-14 with the Tigers, even taking LSU to the 2022 SEC title game. But LSU did not qualify for the College Football Playoff in his first three seasons, and was virtually eliminated from contention with its loss to the Aggies.

The playoff was expanded from four to 12 teams for the 2024 season.

LSU could have to pay Kelly tens of millions not to coach, but the precise figure was unclear on Sunday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football