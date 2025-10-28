Fan at Penguins game hospitalized after falling from upper concourse

Pittsburgh Penguins' Anthony Mantha (39) scores next to St. Louis Blues' Jimmy Snuggerud (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

PITTSBURGH – A fan at Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues was taken to a hospital after falling from the upper concourse at PPG Paints Arena.

The incident happened early in the first period after Anthony Mantha's goal gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead.

Recommended Videos

Emergency personnel treated the fan, a man who was not identified, before taking him to Mercy Hospital, located a few blocks from the arena.

Play was not halted at any time while the man was being treated. Pittsburgh police told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the man was in critical condition.

“Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time,” the Penguins said in a statement.

The fall was the third such incident at a Pittsburgh sporting event this year.

In May, Kavan Markwood fell over the railing atop the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall and onto the field at PNC Park late in a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. Markwood spent several days in the hospital but did make a recovery. An acquaintance of Markwood was later charged with providing alcohol to Markwood, who was 20 at the time of the incident.

On Saturday night, a worker at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffered injuries to his legs when he fell approximately 50 feet while doing work near the stadium's scoreboard.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl