Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier agree to part ways

Alanis Thames

Associated Press

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier listens questions during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File) (Jim Rassol, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier have agreed to part ways, ending his 10-year tenure as general manager.

The decision comes after Miami fell to 2-7 on the season following Thursday night’s 28-6 rout against the Baltimore Ravens.

During Grier’s tenure — he has been with the organization since 2000, and general manager since 2016 — the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game. Miami’s 25-year playoff win drought remains the longest active streak in the NFL.

“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait,” Miami owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now.”

Champ Kelly will be Miami’s interim general manager the rest of the season.

