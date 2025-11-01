Blue Devils lead from start to finish in 47-0 victory over Auburn

In the Mountain Empire, Auburn hosted Grayson County in a decisive football matchup. – In the Mountain Empire, Auburn hosted Grayson County in a decisive football matchup.

At halftime, Grayson County led 14-0. On a crucial third down, quarterback Maverik Goad threw a deep pass to Parker Dowell, extending the Blue Devils’ lead to 20-0.

Following a fourth down stop, running back Dazion Thompson broke free for a 35-yard run, increasing the lead to 27-0.

Parker Dowell continued his strong performance with a 22-yard touchdown run for Grayson County.

The Blue Devils maintained control throughout the game, ultimately winning 47-0.