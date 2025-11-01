Franklin County rallies to beat William Byrd 24-21 in Rocky Mount

Franklin County was looking to build on back-to-back wins as they hosted tough William Byrd in Rocky Mount.

William Byrd got the scoring started early with quarterback Cannin Lutz connecting on a long pass to Jamez Toler for a touchdown. Byrd scored 14 unanswered points before Franklin County responded.

While the Franklin County Eagles led at halftime, the momentum shifted quickly in the second half.

Jamez Toler opened the third quarter with a bang, returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. That put Byrd back in front 21-17.

But Franklin County answered on the very next drive. Winston Davenport threw an 82-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Pruett-Ramsey.

The Eagles held on to win the game 24-21.