North Cross Raiders dominate with 47-0 win, secure top seed for VISAA Division 2 playoffs

The North Cross Raiders have had a battle-tested 2025 season, with four games decided by one possession. Their resilience showed last week with a comeback win on the road.

Capping off the regular season, the Raiders welcomed VES to their home field. Before kickoff, another stellar senior class was recognized for their contributions.

On their first possession, Kingston Paquet connected with DeMarcus Brown, who zigzagged his way into the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

The Raiders played efficiently throughout the game. Another long drive was capped off by a touchdown run from Tristan Lange.

The newest Raider, Jaxon Keys, also added a score, contributing to the dominant performance.

North Cross finished the game with a 47-0 victory. With this win, they secured the top seed for the VISAA Division 2 playoffs.