Patrick Henry Patriots shut out Pulaski County 56-0, keep perfect season alive

Patrick Henry Patriots remain one of the only undefeated teams, winning each game by double digits. Tonight, they faced a road test at Pulaski County. The Patriots have won the last five meetings dating back to 2021.

While Pulaski County struggled on the field, there was a positive moment in the stands as one fan proposed to his now-fiancé. The happy couple displayed a proposal sign and received a big cheer from the Pulaski County cheerleaders.

On the field, Patrick Henry spoiled the party. Quarterback Jake Painter threw a pass into the flat for Cameron Hairston, who made a defender miss and took it up the sideline, making the score 35-0 in favor of Patrick Henry.

On the ensuing kickoff, Maddox Thompson broke a couple of tackles for a long return, giving Pulaski County a chance to put points on the board. However, they missed the field goal, so the score remained 35-0 at halftime.

On the first offensive snap of the second half, Patrick Henry’s Damarion Perdue took the handoff, bounced outside, delivered a stiff arm, and scored a 44-yard touchdown.

The Patriots rolled to a 56-0 victory, improving their season record to 9-0.