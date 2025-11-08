George Wythe, Giles battle with Giles securing 53-20 win in 1C showdown

George Wythe and Giles faced off in a crucial matchup with significant implications for the 1C region standings. A win could have put the Spartans at the top of the division, but the Maroons have dominated this rivalry over the past three years.

Giles set the tone early when Antonio Wilcoxson connected with Brady Thwaites for a 37-yard touchdown, giving the Maroons an 8-0 lead.

Still in the first quarter, George Wythe’s Issac Smith threw down the sideline to Camden Skeens, who caught the pass and sprinted 73 yards into the end zone. The Giles Spartans closed the gap to 8-7.

The Maroons responded quickly. Ethan Gates fielded the kickoff, shook off a defender, and returned it 59 yards before being tripped up at the 3-yard line. On the very next play, George Wythe quarterback Issac Smith punched it in. Giles with a 14-13 lead.

The Spartans answered back with Wilcoxson taking the snap and rushing untouched 52 yards for a Giles touchdown.

Giles surged ahead to secure a 53-20 victory over George Wythe.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.