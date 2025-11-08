Jefferson Forest falls 20-14 in OT to Heritage

In the Seminole District, Heritage’s win over LCA vaulted them up the 3C standings, while Jefferson Forest is currently tied with G.W. Danville for second in region 4D. Tonight, Jefferson Forest renewed their rivalry with Heritage in a thrilling game that went into overtime.

The Cavaliers, led by quarterback Peyton Jackson, held a 14-7 lead in the second half. But during a drive in the third quarter, an exchange between Jackson and Xander Coleman was fumbled. Heritage’s Dominick Jones seized the opportunity with a 71-yard return for a touchdown, tying the game at 14. Jackson was injured on the play and did not return.

Late in the fourth quarter, still tied at 14, Jefferson Forest faced a crucial 4th-and-short. Coleman scrambled and converted to Thax Rowland, setting up Austen Walker for a potential game-winning field goal. However, Heritage blocked the kick, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Cavaliers got the ball first but faced a 4th down from their own 2-yard line. Cameron Foxx took the direct snap but was stopped by Heritage’s defense.

Heritage, who ran just four offensive plays in the entire second half, needed only one play in overtime. Ayden Slash scored the winning touchdown, securing a 20-14 victory for the Pioneers.

