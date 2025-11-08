Salem Spartans score big 59-28 win over Christiansburg

The Salem Spartans caught late-season momentum as they faced Christiansburg in a crucial senior night game. Entering the night, Salem was just outside the playoff picture in a tight race in the 4D division.

Christiansburg hosted Salem with the Spartans needing one more win to clinch a playoff berth.

Running back Rolin Saul scored a touchdown to put Salem ahead 38-28.

After a fumble recovery, Salem quarterback Tanner Overstreet connected on a deep pass to Michael Crawley, extending the lead to 45-28.

Rolin Saul scored again, pushing Salem’s lead to 52-28.

Following a turnover on downs, Salem took over at the 3-yard line. Running back Jordan McCadden broke free for a 96-yard touchdown run, sealing the game at 59-36.

