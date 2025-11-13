Giles’ Taylor makes official commitment to Ole Miss

PEARISBURG, Va. – Wednesday marked the early period for National Signing Day and a few local student athletes made things official. Giles High School standout volleyball player Sophie Taylor put pen to paper, officially committing to Ole Miss to continue her academic and athletic career.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this for a while and I’m just ready to get down there and get started with the next journey,” Taylor said at her official signing ceremony. She verbally committed in September of 2024 and will be leaving in January to head to Ole Miss.

Sophie Taylor commits to Ole Miss volleyball with the Giles Spartans team surrounding her (WSLS)

“I was really attracted to the culture. It feels like home as soon as you get into the town and then volleyball specifically they have such a family culture and my coaches value us more than just athletes more than anything,” said Taylor. They value us and people and building us as good people to go out into the world so I’m super excited for that."

Sophie Taylor verbally committed to Ole Miss in 2024. (WSLS)

The two-time defending VHSL Class 1 state player of the year recently became the VHSL record holder with over 2,200 kills and counting. Taylor helped guide the Spartans to a Region 1C title Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Auburn. State tournament play for the Spartans begins Saturday in Pearisburg.

In another local signing ceremony, Jefferson Forest had three student athletes make commitments. Kylie Kauffman will take her lacrosse talents to Catawba College, TJ McLaughlin will play baseball for Walters State and Gabby Magee will play soccer for Liberty University.

Congrats to our JF Student Athletes who participated in National Signing Day today! Kylie Kauffman to Catawba College for Women's Lax, TJ Mclaughlin to Walters State for baseball, and Gabby Magee to Liberty University for Women's Soccer!⚔️🥍⚾️⚽️👏 pic.twitter.com/q4stDBFTHr — JFHS (@JFHSsports) November 12, 2025

At William Fleming, standout guard Amari Worsham committed to play baskeball for coach Alexis Sherard and the Liberty women’s program.

Worsham will become just the third Lady Flame on next year’s roster who attended high school in Virginia, joining Avery Mills and Emmy Stout. Worsham enters her senior year at William Fleming High School having led the Colonels to a Virginia Class 5 state runner-up finish last season.

Worsham was a first team all-state performer a year ago among numerous other accolades including Region 5C Player of the Year and her second straight Blue Ridge District Player of the Year recognition. She averaged 19.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 2.3 apg while shooting 60 percent from the field and eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone during the year.

Patrick Henry state champion tennis player Ana Maria Rincon officially committed to continue her career at Wofford University.