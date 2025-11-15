Skip to main content
George Wythe bests Narrows 48-19 in dominant fashion

George Wythe took on Narrows Friday night, two teams trending in different directions. The Green Wave won three straight heading into the night’s contest, while the Maroons were coming off a loss at Giles.

George Wythe was out to a big lead early, and a punt return touchdown would extend the already big lead to an even bigger 28-6 lead.

The Maroons would only continue to extend the lead when a fumble recovery for a touchdown would give the team a 34-12 lead. George Wythe would continue to dominate, taking home the 48-19 victory.

