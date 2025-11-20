Braves re-sign veteran closer Raisel Iglesias to $16 million, 1-year deal

FILE- Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias throws to first base in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Aug. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard, File)

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves have addressed one of their offseason priorities by re-signing closer Raisel Iglesias to a $16 million, one-year contract.

Atlanta announced the deal on Wednesday. The 35-year-old right-hander had completed a $58 million, four-year contract that paid him $16 million in each of the last three seasons.

The Braves also acquired Mauricio Dubón from the Houston Astros for Nick Allen in an exchange of infielders.

Dubon, 31, appeared in 133 games with Houston last season and batted .241 while earning his second Gold Glove, each time as a utility infielder. He also won a Gold Glove in 2023.

Dubón had a $5 million salary this year and is eligible for salary arbitration. He can become a free agent after the World Series.

Allen is eligible for arbitration for the first time and can become a free agent after the 2029 season.

Iglesias had 29 saves in 34 chances in 2025, finishing strong after an uneven start. Iglesias posted a 4.42 ERA in 39 games in the first half before a dominant finish. He recorded a 1.76 ERA in the second half and was successful on his final 18 save opportunities after July 28.

It was the longest streak without a blown save to close the season in the majors.

Overall, Iglesias had a 3.21 ERA. His 29 saves ranked ninth in the majors and fourth in the National League.

The deal with Iglesias frees Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos to focus on other offseason needs, including shortstop.

Iglesias, a native of Cuba, became the 40th pitcher with 250 career saves on Sept. 16 against Washington. He became one of just five active relievers to reach the milestone. He finished the season with 253 career saves.

Overall, in four seasons with Atlanta, Iglesias has a 2.35 ERA. He began his career with Cincinnati in 2015 and pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2022.

