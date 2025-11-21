Ferrum’s Gray earns Freshman Offensive Player of the Year

FERRUM, Va. – Conference Carolinas has announced its 2025 Football All-Conference Team, and Ferrum College collected four major honors, led by freshman wide receiver Omarza Gray, who was named the league’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

Gray also earned second-team All-Conference recognition at wide receiver. Joining him on the second team were Ferrum standouts Tyrik Bryant and Cameron Ross. Bryant was selected as an all-purpose back, while Ross earned a spot at linebacker.

Gray started all 11 games for the Panthers, recording 44 receptions for 767 yards and six touchdowns. He added 24 kickoff returns for 528 yards, five rushes for 15 yards and five punt returns for 15 yards. His 1,325 all-purpose yards averaged out to 120.5 yards per game. He also earned Conference Carolinas Player of the Week honors twice this season, including Special Teams Player of the Week on Sept. 1 and Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 6.

Bryant appeared in all 11 games, finishing with 48 receptions for 462 yards and five touchdowns, along with 14 carries for 40 yards. He set a school record with three touchdown receptions in a single game on Nov. 8 at Chowan.

Ross totaled 58 tackles in 11 games, including 35 solo. He added six and a half tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.