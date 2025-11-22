Hermitage rallies to beat Patrick Henry 28-25 in Region 5C semifinals

Region 5C semifinals feature both Roanoke City schools for first time since 2019. Patrick Henry, the top seed, has allowed just 21 points in their last four games.

The semifinal matchup presented a new challenge for Patrick Henry against Hermitage. The first half was a tough defensive battle, scoreless until Jake Painter connected with Syracuse commit Cameron Hairston-Taylor for a 7-0 Patriots lead.

Hermitage responded with back-to-back touchdowns, including a touchdown run by Avery Curtis, building a 14-7 lead.

Patrick Henry quarterback Jake Painter was injured in the second quarter, sidelined with a non-throwing arm or shoulder injury. Turner Gusler replaced him and quickly threw a touchdown pass to Damartae Merchant. The extra point was blocked, making the halftime score 14-13.

In the second half, Patrick Henry trailed 20-13 when Gusler found Hairston-Taylor for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, so the Patriots remained behind 20-19.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hermitage’s Damarion Perdue scored a go-ahead touchdown, putting the Panthers up 25-20.

Late in the game, Hermitage capitalized on a Patrick Henry fumble. Ben Yeanay connected with Clarke for a crucial touchdown, sealing Hermitage’s 28-25 victory over Patrick Henry.

