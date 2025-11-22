Maroons score big to defeat Spartans 27-8 in Giles County

George Wythe opened the playoffs with a convincing win over Narrows last week. Tonight, they faced a rematch against Giles, a team they had just played two weeks ago.

Eric reported that this marked the third consecutive week the George Wythe Maroons played in Giles County. The Giles Spartans, led by first-year coach Sam Wright, have been a tough opponent. The atmosphere in Pearisburg was electric.

Early in the first quarter, Giles’ Jalen Miller took the snap, ran to his right, broke a tackle, and sprinted 59 yards for a rushing touchdown, putting Giles ahead 8-0.

George Wythe responded quickly. Quarterback Isaac Smith handed off to Cade Bralley, who then threw a deep 25-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Crigger, narrowing the score to 8-7.

Later in the first quarter, Giles’ Antonio Wilcoxson threw a pass intended for Luke Humphreys, but Bralley intercepted it. Bralley capitalized on the turnover with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

In the second quarter, Smith threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to J’Mererivens, who outpaced the defensive back. That made the score 21-8 in favor of George Wythe.

The third quarter saw a big play for Giles when Smith’s deep pass was intercepted by Will Tickle.

In the fourth quarter, Kadengolliher took a handoff in the red zone and powered through a Giles defender for the final touchdown. The Maroons secured a 27-8 victory.

