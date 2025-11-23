Devon Dampier leads No. 13 Utah's rally for wild 51-47 win over Kansas State

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is tackled by Kansas State defensive back Qua Moss, bottom right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

SALT LAKE CITY – Devon Dampier threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, including a go-ahead 1-yard score with 56 seconds left, and No. 13 Utah rallied from a 12-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter for a wild 51-47 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

The game turned on an unusual play. After KSU took a 47-35 lead on Joe Jackson’s third rushing touchdown of the game, the Wildcats went for 2, but Utah’s Tao Johnson intercepted a tipped ball and returned it to the Kansas State end zone for 2 points to make it 47-37.

Dampier’s 20-yard TD toss to Larry Simmons got Utah within 47-44 with 2:47 left, the Utes forced a punt and Dampier led the winning drive. Lander Barton intercepted Avery Johnson's pass with 49 seconds remaining to seal it for Utah (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 12 CFP), which kept alive its hopes for a league title and a College Football Playoff berth.

Jackson rushed for a school-record 293 yards for Kansas State (5-6, 4-4), topping Darren Sproles' mark of 292 yards set in 2004. The Wildcats finished with a program-record 472 yards rushing, the most by a Division I team in a loss since Army ran for 534 in a 52-49 loss to North Texas on Nov. 18, 2017.

