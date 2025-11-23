VHSL Volleyball: Giles, Radford grab state titles

SALEM, Va. – We put another bow on what was an exciting high school volleyball season as three local teams competed for state championship gold.

In Class 3, Christiansburg carried its 28-0 record into its fourth meeting this season with region foe Abingdon. The Falcons proved to have the advantage on Saturday after winning the first set in comeback fashion 27-25. While the Blue Demons claimed set two 25-20, Abingdon never lost momentum in the 3-1 state championship win.

The Radford Bobcats found themselves back in the Class 2 Final for the first time since winning back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019. Their opponent was a scrappy Fort Defiance team that pushed them hard throughout the match. In the end, the Bobcats closed things the right way by taking the fourth and decisive set 25-23 for the 3-1 match win.

In the Class 1 ranks, Giles left no doubt in a 3-0 straight sets victory over Middlesex. The Chargers were made their first ever appearance in the state finals. For the Spartans, it’s a sweet end to a special season and special career for senior and Ole Miss grad, Sophie Taylor.