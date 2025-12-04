Rory McIlroy has a 'roller coaster' 1st round at the Australian Open, shoots 1-over 72

Rory McIlroy. of Northern Ireland, reacts after putting on the the 11th hole during the first round of the Australian Open golf tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

MELBOURNE – Rory McIlroy had one of those rounds at Royal Melbourne on Thursday that fans of the gothic horror story Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde would love.

McIlroy, whose pre-tournament news conference included comments that Royal Melbourne was not the best sandbelt course in the city, had a wild round of six bogeys and five birdies around the composite course and shot a 1-over 72.

A case of the famed sandbelt course, which has hosted three Presidents Cup tournaments, biting back? The swirling winds — including gusts of up to 60 kilometers an hour (38 mph) — were certainly a factor.

“It was a roller coaster day,” McIlroy said. “Every time I got a birdie or two I got a bogey or two.

“It wasn't terrible. I hit it in a couple of bad spots and had a couple of three-putts as well. I limited the damage. I hope the conditions are better tomorrow.”

For the record, the course McIlroy said was the best in Melbourne — nearby Kingston Heath — will host the Presidents Cup team event in 2028.

McIlroy, the Race to Dubai winner, is making his first appearance at the Australian Open since 2015 — he won it in 2013. He started off his round on the back nine with a birdie on the 10th hole followed by two bogeys.

That was just the start of his topsy-turvy round.

His sixth bogey of the day came at the 135-meter (148-yard) par-3 seventh hole, his 16th, but at least he was in good company. His playing partners — Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee — also had 4s.

Scott and Lee each shot 69. The trio teed off at 7 a.m. and had thousands of fans following them.

“It was amazing, I couldn’t believe how many people were there,” McIlroy said of his early-morning entourage. “There are events in golf that means a little bit more. I think people in Australia take so much pride in this event.”

Elvis Smylie, the left-handed Australian who won last year's Australian PGA tournament, was the clubhouse leader with a 65. Cameron Smith, trying to avoid missing his eighth consecutive cut, bogeyed two of his final three holes and had a 70.

The winner of the Australian Open receives a Masters exemption in 2026, and the top three finishers not already exempt will qualify for the British Open next year at Royal Birkdale.

