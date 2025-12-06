No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58

Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen (12) looses the ball after being fouled by Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points and Iowa State sank 11 3-pointers to propel No. 10 Iowa State to a dominant 81-58 win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday.

Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and Joshua Jefferson all hit three 3-pointers. Toure scored 13, Blake Buchanan 12, and Jefferson 11 for the Cyclones (9-0). Iowa State shot 59% in the second half.

Leading 35-31 at halftime, the Cyclones used an 11-0 run to take a 48-33 lead with 17:17 left. Tamin Lipsey, Momcilovic and Toure sank three consecutive 3-pointers to finish the spurt.

Iowa State kept building on its lead from there, leading by as many as 27 points. The Cyclones shot 54% while the Boilermakers (8-1) hit 41%. Purdue had 15 turnovers, three more than the Cyclones.

Purdue was 4 of 18 on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers didn't help themselves at the free-throw line either, hitting just 6 of 14.

Braden Smith led Purdue with 11 points and Oscar Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen each scored 10.

The Cyclones shot 48% while holding the Boilermakers to 37% in the opening half. Purdue’s top two scorers both struggled in the first half as Fletcher Loyer made 1 of 5 and Trey Kaufman-Renn 1 of 8. Kaufman-Renn missed his first six shots, finally scoring with 1:21 left in the half.

Jacobsen was 4 of 6 from the field, but went to the bench with two fouls with 4:22 remaining before halftime.

The loss snapped a string of 36 consecutive non-conference home victories for Purdue.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night.

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday night.

