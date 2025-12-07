Skip to main content
F1 title decider gets underway at Abu Dhabi GP with Norris battling Verstappen and Piastri

Associated Press

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain during the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands talk before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia watches his team mate Lando Norris of Britain speak to media before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia, left, and McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, center, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands attend the drivers parade ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

ABU DHABI – The title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is underway, with Formula 1 title rivals Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri all fighting for the title on Sunday.

Verstappen started from pole position for Red Bull with McLaren driver Norris on the front row beside him and his McLaren teammate Piastri third on the grid.

The thrilling three-way battle will be decided at the Yas Marina Circuit. Norris was 12 points ahead of Verstappen and 16 ahead of McLaren teammate Piastri heading into the race.

Norris will win the title if he’s on the podium in Abu Dhabi. Even if Verstappen wins, the Dutchman needs Norris to be fourth or lower. If Piastri wins, he requires Norris to finish outside the top five.

Verstappen is aiming for his fifth straight F1 title while Norris and Piastri are chasing their first. All three have won seven races this season.

Pole position is crucial on the 58-lap circuit in Abu Dhabi, where overtaking is hard. Every driver has won from pole since 2015.

