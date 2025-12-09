Brookville football receives sanctions from VHSL

ROANOKE, Va. – The Brookville Bees football program has been sanctioned by the VHSL after playing two ineligible student-athletes on October 17. The two student-athletes are the the stepsons of Brookville alum and former NFL tight end Logan Thomas.

The two were deemed ineligible by the Seminole District Committee for the Bees game versus Liberty.

Brookville proceeded to let them play and as a result the football team is forced to forfeit that game, will not be eligible for the playoffs in 2026 and is required to pay a $100 fine.

While an independent hearing officer later deemed them eligible as part of the appeals process, the VHSL says that had no bearing on this issue.

“This sanction and penalty are about a sportsmanship violation reported by Liberty and the Seminole District that Brookville played ineligible players. When the District declared the players ineligible, Brookville played them anyway. That’s the issue and explains the forfeit of their game with Liberty.”

In addition to the penalties outlined above, the school will also be placed on official Warning for an entire year.