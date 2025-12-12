Brent Venables' aggressive defense gives Oklahoma a different look than past Sooners playoff teams

NORMAN, Okla. – Brent Venables' version of the Oklahoma Sooners is very different than the ones that previously reached the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma reached the playoff four times in the 2010s — once under Bob Stoops and three times under Lincoln Riley. Those squads were known for their high-scoring offenses and relatively leaky defenses, with the best example being a 54-48 loss to Georgia in a national semifinal after the 2017 season.

Times have changed. The eighth-ranked Sooners (10-2) feature a rugged, aggressive defense that leads the nation in tackles for loss (9.6 per game) and is tied for the nation’s lead in sacks (3.42) heading into next Friday’s first-round home game against No. 11 Alabama (10-3).

Venables, who led Oklahoma and Clemson to national titles as a defensive coordinator, took over defensive play calling duties this season after the Sooners went 6-7 last year in his third season. Now, he has gone from the hot seat to the playoff.

“I didn’t want anybody else to have to show up every day and carry that burden,” Venables said. “I wanted to carry it. It’s my responsibility. And that’s, again, something that I’ve cut my teeth on. It’s why I was hired. And so I had confidence in our roster and confidence in our staff to play at the level that we’re playing at.”

Oklahoma ranks fifth nationally in rushing defense (81.4 yards per game), seventh in scoring defense (13.7 points per game) and ninth in total defense (273.6 yards per game). The Sooners have allowed a combined 67 points in wins over Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas was named second-team All-Conference despite missing the past three games. He injured his hamstring while running a fumble back 71 yards for a touchdown against Tennessee. He paces the team with 6.5 sacks.

Defensive tackle Gracen Halton and linebacker Owen Heinecke also were named to the second team. Defensive back Courtland Guillory was named to the coaches' SEC All-Freshman Team. Defensive lineman Taylor Wein leads the way with 14 tackles for loss and Heinecke is second with 10.

Linebacker Kip Lewis tops the team with 72 tackles, followed by Heinecke and safety Robert Spears-Jennings. Kendal Daniels, the versatile transfer from Oklahoma State, is fourth on the team in tackles. Brothers Peyton and Eli Bowen lead the team with two interceptions each.

Venables said the heroes have been many on a mature, disciplined team that has often kept the Sooners in games without complaint.

“I think the credit goes to the players,” Venables said. “Just their determination, their toughness, their ability to adapt and adjust, their strain, their physicality, their precision — that’s where it starts.”

Venables said his coaching staff agrees on most things and works well together, making adjustments relatively easy.

“We all kind of get back to the same answers,” he said. “We’re not in five or six different places. We’ve got a really good staff that works well together cohesively in a very short amount of time and come up with a few small, minor adjustments. But at the end of the day, the players are the ones that are out there making whatever scheme we have really good.”

Alabama's defense wasn't at its best during a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide can't afford to struggle again, given Oklahoma's consistency on defense. It may not take many points to put Oklahoma over the top.

“It’s going to be a physical game," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. "It’s going to be be hard fought. I know it’s going to be an awesome environment, especially on a Friday night to kick off the playoffs.”

