VHSL Class 2 Football State Championship: Glenvar falls to Strasburg 49-27

SALEM, Va. – In a game filled with turnovers and a mighty rushing attack by the Rams, Glenvar’s only loss of the season came in Saturday’s Class 2 State Championship--49-27.

Both the Highlanders and Rams started the game trading turnovers on their first offensive possessions. Strasburg’s first two turnovers turned into Glenvar points--a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.

But the Rams responded with 21 unanswered points, to claim a 21-12 lead. Glenvar scored before halftime to make it 21-19 at the break.

Strasburg’s rushing attack could not be stopped. The team averages 363 yards on the ground per game. Saturday, the Rams finished the game with 363 yards. Brady Knight, Linkyn Bosworth and Quincy Williams helped carry the load along with James Trainor. Brayden Hough didn’t complete his only pass attempt but it wouldn’t matter. The Rams earned the VHSL Class 2 State Championship victory, 49-27.

“We scored off the two turnovers which was big, you know had the lead but you know we couldn’t hold it obviously,” said Glenvar head coach Kevin Clifford. “I was really proud of our resiliency in the first half, when we were down 21-12 and scored to make it a two-point game. We can’t give up a big kickoff return coming out of halftime, we talked about that at halftime, you win with defense and special teams. We didn’t win the special teams.”

It was a tough loss for the entire Glenvar program and community but especially a special senior class that includes the multi-talented Brody Dawyot.

“I feel like just the momentum [changed], I mean I made a couple mistakes and I mean I feel like they got the momentum and that’s what changed,” said Dawyot. He accounted for over 300 yards and 4 total touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

“It sucks just the way it finished but I mean stuff happens and I wouldn’t rather have been here with anybody else but the seniors,” said Highlanders running back Ranger Swanson.

Glenvar finishes its season with a record of 14-1.