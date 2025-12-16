Danny Rocco resigns as VMI head football coach

VMI head coach Danny Rocco watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Virginia Military Institute is officially in search of a new head football coach as Danny Rocco announced his resignation Tuesday.

Rocco spent three seasons leading the Keydets program. During the 2023 campaign, VMI finished with a 5-6 record (4-4 in conference play). The Kedyets defeated a then No. 14 ranked Western Carolina team to close the season. Rocco was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year Award for the seventh time.

“I want to thank Coach Rocco for his service to the Institute these past three seasons,” Lt. Gen. David J. Furness said. “The wins and losses do not reflect how Coach Rocco developed his cadet-athletes as not just football players, but also as leaders of character. I wish him and the Rocco family the best in their future endeavors.”

“I want to thank Coach Rocco for leading VMI football for the past three seasons,” said Walton. “Coach Rocco represented VMI to the highest standards of professionalism and character. I wish Coach Rocco, and the Rocco family the best moving forward. A national search to find a new head football coach will begin immediately.”

While the past two seasons did not yield the wins Coach Rocco and his staff worked for, the Keydets continued to represent the Institute well, with 13 all-conference honorees, including a pair of first teamers this season in Nathan Payne and Ben Shrewsbury. Additionally, Kouri Crump received his prestigious Defender of the Nation Award at the Bronko Nagurski Banquet last week in Charlotte.

“I want to thank our coaches for all of their hard work and sacrifices,” said Rocco. “They spend the majority of their time and energy focusing on the players and our team. Their hard work and sacrifices are both recognized and greatly appreciated.”

Rocco’s resignation comes one day after multiple reports signal his intentions to join James Franklin’s coaching staff at Virginia Tech in an off-field position. Rocco did serve as Penn State’s senior defensive analyst under Franklin in 2022.