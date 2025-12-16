Infielder Ha-Seong Kim returns to Braves on $20 million, 1-year contract

FILE - Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim fields a ball hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz in the first half of a baseball game Sept. 27, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ATLANTA – Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is returning to the Atlanta Braves, agreeing Monday to a $20 million, one-year contract that addressed a major offseason priority for the team.

Kim gets a $4 million raise. He had declined a $16 million player option from the $29 million, two-year contract he agreed to in February with Tampa Bay, a deal that paid him $13 million. The Braves announced the new deal with Kim Monday night.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos said a long-term contract with Kim was discussed before the agreement on a one-year deal. Anthpoulos said he still hoped Kim's return means “hopefully a longer marriage here.”

The 30-year-old from South Korea batted .234 with five homers and 17 RBIs for the Rays and Braves, who claimed him off waivers on Sept. 1. Kim didn’t make his season debut until July 4 because of right shoulder surgery in late 2024.

“This contract reflects our belief in him and he’s a much better player,” Anthopoulos said of Kim's 2025 statistics.

Kim has a .242 average with 52 homers and 217 RBIs for San Diego (2021-24), Tampa Bay (2025) and Atlanta.

Anthopoulos said he's looking for Kim to return to his production levels he enjoyed with the Padres.

“We think we’ve got a very good chance to get the guy he was with San Diego,” Anthopoulos said, adding it will benefit both the Braves and Kim if he has a big 2026 season and improves his status for a bigger contract with more years after next season.

“Come here, be the player you can be, have a great year and get the contract you deserve,” Anthopoulos said.

Atlanta designated right-hander Osvaldo Bido for assignment to open a roster spot.

The return of Kim means Mauricio Dubón, acquired from the Houston Astros for Nick Allen in an exchange of infielders on Nov. 19, likely will be available in a utility role instead of being relied on to be the starter at shortstop.

Dubón, 31, appeared in 133 games with Houston last season and batted .241 while earning his second Gold Glove, each time as a utility infielder. He also won a Gold Glove in 2023.

The return of Kim comes after outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the Braves agreed to a $23 million, two-year contract on Wednesday that includes a 2028 club option with the potential to make the deal worth $26 million over three seasons.

It has been a busy week for the Braves, who also added two-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez on Thursday to a $45 million, three-year contract.

