Hammond’s sophomore season off to a sizzling start

Virginia Tech guard Ben Hammond has emerged as a key contributor early in the Hokies’ 2025-26 men’s basketball season, providing scoring punch, leadership and playmaking off the bench as Virginia Tech sits at 10-2 heading into ACC play.

The sophomore from Manassas, Va., has averaged approximately 9.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game while seeing increased minutes for the Hokies this season. His improved production from his freshman campaign — when he averaged 5.6 points and led the team with 35 steals — underscores his growth within coach Mike Young’s system.

“Golly, he looks like the Energizer Bunny out there,” said Hokies head coach Mike Young in a recent post-game interview. “So you want to, like reigns on a horse, you want to pull him back a little bit. He changes this and it allows us to get Neo [Avdalas] off the top a little bit and into some other actions.”

Hammond has made several pivotal plays in 2025, most notably delivering the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds remaining in Virginia Tech’s 86-83 overtime win over South Carolina in the ACC/SEC Challenge. In that game, he scored 16 points and contributed defensively, helping tip the balance in a tightly contested match-up.

“It feels great, you know, playing around great players is always great to to play the point guard role for sure,” Hammond said. “Guys hit shots, guys are always open, guys get their souls open, and it makes the game a lot easier.”

In Virginia Tech’s recent 82-53 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore, Hammond’s 10 points and four assists helped the Hokies assert control early and maintain a commanding lead throughout. He’s also provided valuable scoring depth and energy in other wins this season, including a 13-point outing off the bench in a 96-74 win over Western Carolina.

Young and Hokies staff view Hammond as a rising leader in the backcourt, with his ability to facilitate offense and create for teammates earning him consistent playing time — even if not always among the starting five.

Hammond’s impact isn’t limited to scoring. His assist numbers highlight his growing role as a play maker, while his passing and defensive instincts give Virginia Tech versatility in transition and half-court sets. Alongside fellow guards Neoklis Avdalas and Jaden Schutt, Hammond has helped form a dynamic perimeter unit that has boosted the Hokies’ offensive efficiency early in the season.

Ben Hammond exits the court after a Virginia Tech home victory during the 2025 season (WSLS)

As ACC play approaches, Hammond’s continued development figures to be a vital element for Virginia Tech’s hopes of competing in a rugged conference and positioning itself for a postseason berth.