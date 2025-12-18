Tarik Skubal joins Paul Skenes on US World Baseball Classic pitching staff

FILE - Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

NEW YORK – Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has agreed to pitch for the United States in the World Baseball Classic, joining a pitching staff that includes reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The U.S. staff the 2023 tournament did not include any pitchers who received 2022 Cy Young votes. Japan won the championship game 3-2.

All-Star relievers Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres and David Bednar of the New York Yankees also have been added to the U.S. roster for this tournament, to be played from March 5-17.

They join a pitching staff that includes Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean of the New York Mets, and Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins.

Bednar and Williams return from the 2023 U.S. roster.

U.S. position players include catchers Cal Raleigh and Will Smith, infielders Gunnar Henderson, Brice Turang and Bobby Witt Jr., outfielders Corbin Carroll, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Aaron Judge, and designed hitter Kyle Schwarber.

In addition, pitchers Matthew Boyd of the Chicago Cubs and Garrett Whitlock of the Boston Red Sox said they have been picked for the roster.

In 2023, each 30-man roster was required to include at least 14 pitchers, and the U.S. carried 15.

Staff depth is important because of pitcher restrictions. In 2023, a pitcher was limited to 65 pitches in the first round, 80 in the quarterfinals and 95 in the championship round, with the right to exceed the limit to finish a plate appearances.

In addition, four rest days were required after throwing 50 pitches and one day after 30 pitches. No one was allowed to pitch on three straight days.

