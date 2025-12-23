Brooks Koepka is first player to defect from LIV. The next step is if PGA Tour will take him back

FILE - Brooks Koepka, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd on the 5th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka became the first player to defect from LIV Golf, a significant blow to the Saudi-funded league that raises questions whether the PGA Tour will find a way for him to return.

LIV Golf posted an announcement to its website under a statement that Talor Gooch is the new captain of the Smash team that Koepka had led.

Scott O'Neil, the new CEO of LIV, said Koepka and LIV “amicably and mutually agreed” that Koepka will no longer compete in the league.

“Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home,” O'Neil said. “We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.”

LIV does not disclose contracts, though it was believed Koepka had another year left from when he joined in June 2022.

The PGA Tour policy banning players who have joined the rival league requires them to sit out for one year from their last participation. LIV ended its season on Aug. 24.

Koepka began his career on the European tour and would have access to play there. He played four European tour events this year, finishing fourth in the French Open a week before the Ryder Cup. He played in the 2023 Ryder Cup, but was not a consideration this year because of his form.

Blake Smith, Koepka's manager at Hambric Sports, said there would be no comment beyond a statement released through LIV Golf that Koepka is grateful for his time at LIV.

“Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home,” the statement said. “Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.”

The PGA Tour, while not offering any substance, took the rare step of acknowledging the move involving a player who is no longer a member.

“Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success,” the tour said in a statement. “The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”

Koepka had alerted the PGA Tour of his plans before the LIV announcement, according to one person aware of communication. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been publicly disclosed.

The first step for Koepka to return would be to re-apply for membership. He was not among the LIV players who were part of the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour in 2022.

Koepka, who spent 47 weeks at No. 1 in the world in 2018 and 2019, was one of the biggest signings by LIV when it launched in 2022. He had been coping with injuries and later suggested he might not have joined had his health been better.

He had been part of a meeting at the 2022 U.S. Open with top PGA Tour players a week earlier encouraging them to rally around the tour. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had even gone to Koepka's wedding in the Caribbean weeks before he jumped over to LIV.

Koepka was the first LIV player to win a major in 2023 when he won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill for his fifth major. Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open the following year.

Koepka won five times on LIV Golf, but he had only two top 10s — his best was a runner-up — in 2025 and finished 31st in the standings of the 54-man circuit. He missed the cut in five of the eight tournaments he played outside LIV this year, including three majors.

A blunt speaker, Koepka had expressed frustration earlier in the year that LIV wasn't as far along as he hoped it would be.

His departure leaves DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, both two-time major champions, as the biggest draws in the league that also includes Ryder Cup player Tyrrell Hatton.

LIV did not say how Koepka would be replaced. The league has signed only Victor Perez and Laurie Canter for the 2026 season, which starts in February in Saudi Arabia. It has a “promotions” tournament in January where two players can gain entry into LIV.

The league also is awaiting word on its application to become part of the Official World Golf Ranking system. One of the sticking points has been LIV selecting players for its circuit, which is different from the other tours that are part of the ranking system.

