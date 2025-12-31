Patriots say criminal cases facing Diggs, Barmore won't distract them ahead of regular-season finale

FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov 23, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said he's confident criminal cases against receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive lineman Christian Barmore won't be a distraction for his team this week as it chases the AFC's top seed in the playoffs.

Diggs is facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef. Barmore is facing a misdemeanor domestic assault and battery charge after his girlfriend told police he threw her to the ground in August at his home outside Boston.

The Patriots are currently 13-3 and have already wrapped up their first AFC East title since 2019. With a victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and a loss or tie by the Denver Broncos against the Chargers, New England would also secure the conference’s top seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

“I think these are allegations. ... Things that we have to handle,” Vrabel said. “Every day there are distractions, some are smaller than others. I’m confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins. And those two individuals (Diggs and Barmore) will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

Vrabel said Barmore is dealing with an illness and was not with the team for practice on Wednesday. Diggs didn’t speak with reporters Wednesday as he has typically done throughout the season. But he was in the locker room prior to practice and on the practice field with the team.

The NFL said in a statement that both players are eligible to play when the Patriots host the Dolphins. But the league is looking into the alleged incidents, saying they are being reviewed under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

That policy could make both players subject to placement on the Commissioner Exempt List. If placed on that list, it would prevent them from practicing or playing in games while the NFL investigates.

Diggs and Barmore's teammates said things were business as usual as the team returned to the practice field.

"They’re our brothers no matter what. And at the end of the day we’re focused on the Dolphins,” right tackle Morgan Moses said.

Diggs in particular has been a vocal leader for the Patriots this season, giving the team energetic pregame speeches, and he has been one of the most visible players on the sideline during games.

“In the role that he’s played in this locker room as a leader is one that no one else can compare to," Moses said. “He carried this team on the field as a professional and as a player, as an older player showing the younger guys what to do. That’s what we look for. That’s our guy. He has a situation that he’s going to handle. For us in this locker room we’re just going to take take it one day at a time and continue playing.”

News of the charges against Diggs emerged after a court hearing Tuesday in Dedham, Massachusetts. According to police, the chef told investigators that Diggs hit her and tried to choke her during a discussion about money.

The Patriots voiced their support for Diggs in a statement Tuesday after the allegations became public.

“We’ve made a statement and we’ve taken the allegations very seriously,” Vrabel said. "I don’t think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now. Let the process take its toll.”

Diggs’ lawyer, David Meier, said in an emailed statement that Diggs “categorically denies these allegations.” Meier described the allegations as unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

A court arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23 for Diggs.

Meier also represents Barmore and the attorney issued a statement Wednesday saying the evidence in the Barmore case "will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place.”

Barmore's arraignment is scheduled for early February.

Diggs, 32, joined New England before this season after a trade from Houston. He has been a standout player for the Patriots, leading the team with 82 catches and 970 yards receiving. Barmore, 26, has appeared in all 16 games this season with 15 starts. He has 26 total tackles and one sack.

AP reporters Mike Casey in Boston, and Mark Scolforo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania contributed.

