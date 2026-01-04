Gabriel Landeskog injured in Avalanche's game against Florida, needs help getting off ice

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates with the puck as Florida Panthers defenseman Donovan Sebrango (6) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog was injured early in the second period of the Avalanche's game in Florida on Sunday night and needed to be helped off the ice.

Landeskog lost his footing, fell to the ice and crashed into the goalpost before coming to a stop in front of the end boards. He was down for more than a minute, getting tended to by members of the Colorado medical staff and was unable to skate off under his own power.

Landeskog helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022, then missed nearly three full years with a chronically injured right knee — one that required several procedures before he could play again. He returned for five games in last season's playoffs, ending more than 1,000 days of waiting between games.

It was his left knee that appeared to buckle when he got hurt Sunday.

Landeskog has appeared in all 41 of Colorado's games this season, a key part of the team's historic start. The Avalanche entered Sunday with a 31-2-7 record and will have the second-most points through 41 games in NHL history.

There was no immediate word on the severity of Landeskog's injury.

He has seven goals and 15 assists this season and was named to represent Sweden in next month's Milan Cortina Olympics.

