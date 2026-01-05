Four NFL head coach firings increase the total of openings to six

A rundown of the NFL head coach firings, with three Black Monday dismissals and one on Sunday night increasing the number of job openings to six:

Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon

Arizona came into the season with high hopes of contending in the NFC West but finished with just three wins for one of the worst records in franchise history. The 37-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was the team's ninth straight and 14th in 15 games. Gannon finished 15-36 in three seasons.

Raiders, Pete Carroll

Carroll, the NFL's oldest coach at 74, did not come close to enjoying the success he did while winning one of two Super Bowls over 14 years with Seattle and two national titles in nine years at Southern California. The Raiders were 3-14 in Carroll's only season and had a 10-game losing streak before they posted a 14-12 victory over Kansas City on Sunday.

Browns, Kevin Stefanski

Two straight wins to end the regular season couldn't save Stefanski, who was 5-12 this season and 46-58 over six years. He led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023 and was AP coach of the year both seasons. But he could never lock down a franchise quarterback, going through 13 starters, including seven the past two seasons.

Falcons, Raheem Morris

The Falcons were 8-9 two straight years under Morris and finished this season with four wins in a row and in a three-way tie for first in the NFC South. The streak came after the team had been eliminated from playoff contention. Morris had been the Falcons’ interim coach for the final 11 games in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired and he returned last year after having been the Rams' defensive coordinator.

Giants, Brian Daboll

Daboll was fired Nov. 10 after the Giants lost eight of their first 10 games. An upset of defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia was followed by four straight losses, including one to Denver in which the Giants blew an 18-point lead with six minutes to play. Daboll led the Giants to the playoffs in his first season but went 11-33 after that and finished 20-40-1.

Titans, Brian Callahan

Callahan was the first coach fired, on Oct. 14, after the Titans lost five of their first six games. Callahan was 4-19, including a 10-game losing streak. He handed off play-calling duties after a 0-3 start in a sign of things to come. Of the 241 NFL coaches who have coached at least 20 games or more since the 1970 merger, Callahan ranks 237th with a .174 winning percentage.

