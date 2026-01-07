1st and 10 Trophy Tour | William Fleming’s Zhiy Steelman

ROANOKE, Va. – We kicked off our annual 1st and 10 Trophy Tour at William Fleming High School where sophomore running back Kamharie “Zhiy” Steelman turned heads in 2025.

It was his Week 8 performance that earned him 1st and 10 Player of the Week. In a 55-7 victory over William Byrd, Steelman had 21 carries for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“It started off during like practice, you know,” Steelman said as he was recently presented with his trophy. “We go hard in practice and the results showed in the game. So like first play of the game. I broke I think it was like a ten yard gain .I knew I was gonna have a good game after that.”

That came during a critical part of the Colonels district schedule as Steelman went on to rush for 1,863 yards and 22 touchdowns. He had 207 receiving yards and one more score.

Defensively, Steelman had 21.5 tackles, 10 of them were solo. He added one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and 1 sack as well.

“Zhiy has always been a worker, you know in the off-season, you know, he’s a multi-sport athlete, which we love,” said head coach Nick Leftwich. “But, when he’s not doing other things for William Fleming, he’s in that weight room and putting in the work that he needs to put in and he puts in work outside of just our workouts. You know, he works on his craft from almost every day. So again, we’re just very proud of him and we look forward to what he’s going to become and continue to get better.”

For his efforts, Steelman was named the Blue Ridge District Offensive Player of the Year as well as an All-Region and All-State honoree.