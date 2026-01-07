William Fleming girls open district play with win over Staunton River

Kyleigh Worsham preparing to shoot a free throw in Tuesday night's game against Staunton River

ROANOKE, Va. – In high school hoops, the William Fleming girls program opened Blue Ridge District play by defeating Staunton River, 67-39. The Lady Colonels set the tone early on the defensive end, holding the Golden Eagles to just two free throws in the first quarter.

Zakyah King found her touch early with layups, floaters and three pointers--leading to 7 first quarter points.

Not to be outdone, Liberty University commit Amari Worsham scored 13 first half points in the Lady Colonels win.

Payton Chewing of Staunton River finished with 16 points.

Other girls scores from Tuesday night included:

-Salem def. Hidden Valley, 74-13

Boys scores from Tuesday night included:

-Northside def. William Byrd, 58-44

-Hidden Valley def. Salem, 60-48

-Christiansburg def. Cave Spring, 69-55

-William Fleming def. Staunton River, 67-44