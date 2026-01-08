LCA football coach Frank Rocco to retire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Christian Academy announced Tuesday that longtime head football coach Frank Rocco will retire at the conclusion of the 2025–26 school year, ending one of the most successful coaching tenures in Virginia high school football history.

Rocco will retire as the winningest football coach in Liberty Christian Academy history after compiling a 199-35 record over 20 seasons with the Bulldogs. He finished his career with 294 total victories, including 14 seasons coaching in Pittsburgh public schools.

Under Rocco’s leadership, Liberty Christian became a perennial postseason contender. The Bulldogs reached the playoffs in 19 of his 20 seasons and won eight VISAA/VHSL state championships. His impact extended beyond wins and titles, as 85 of his former players went on to compete at the collegiate level.

Before joining Liberty Christian Academy, Rocco served as offensive coordinator at Liberty University from 2000 to 2004, further cementing his influence on football in the region.

Rocco was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 but continued to coach while undergoing treatment. He said his decision to retire was based on prioritizing his health and spending time with his family, including his seven grandchildren.

“We are thankful for Coach Rocco’s leadership in our football program and the investment that he made in the lives of our student-athletes on and off the field to help them become better players and young men, and stronger in their faith,” Liberty Christian Academy Head of Schools Dr. Jeff Capps said.