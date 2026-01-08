Okorie scores 31, game-winning 3 to send Stanford 69-68 past Virginia Tech

Ebuka Okorie celebrates after scoring the would-be game-winning three pointer for Stanford

Ebuka Okorie scored 31 points and hit the winning 3-pointer with three seconds left to lead Stanford past Virginia Tech 69-68 on Wednesday night.

Okorie scored 11 points for Stanford over the final 2:18, as the Cardinal (13-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed on a 14-1 run.

The true freshman entered the game averaging 22 points per game, eighth in the country. It was his ninth game of the season with at least 20 points and third with 30 or more.

Donavin Young added 11 points for the Cardinal. Oskar Giltay grabbed 13 rebounds to go with eight points, two blocks and two steals.

Neoklis Avdalas scored 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (12-4, 1-2 ACC). Amani Hansberry posted 11 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and his third in as many games. Ben Hammond added 14 points off the bench.

The Hokies took a 31-24 lead into the half after an early 8-0 run. They used a 13-4 run with nine points from Hammond to take an 11-point lead. His 3-pointer with 2:18 remaining put them up 12 before the game-winning run from the Cardinal.

Stanford: The Cardinal play at No. 23 Virginia on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host Cal on Saturday.