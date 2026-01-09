1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Glenvar’s Brody Dawyot and Cooper Mullins

SALEM, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour rolls to Highlander Heaven, that is Glenvar High School. Coach Kevin Clifford’s team had an upper hand on nearly every opponent it faced, leading to a state final appearance.

Two big pieces to the puzzle were quarterback Brody Dawyot and wide receiver Cooper Mullins. During a week six matchup against Carroll County, the duo earned co-players of the week after guiding Glenvar to more than 500 yards of offense. Dawyot had 12 completions for 269 yards and 5 touchdowns along with a rushing score. Mullins was on the receiving end of three of those touchdowns as he tallied 238 yards.

“We got down early 12-0. They recovered two onside kicks,” Mullins said. “I think that was the first test of the year of, ‘OK, we’re down. How are we going to play now? How are we going to react? How are we going to come back together as a team?’”

“We had a good connection, I would say, sophomore and junior year, and even a little bit freshman year,” Dawyot said, highlighting the bond between he and Mullins. “So, it definitely just built up into our senior year. And then we just really let it out on our senior year. And I mean, you can tell just by the scores and just by how we played and everything.”

Mullins and Dawyot both earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors in what was a magical season for those two and the entire Highlanders program.

Dawyot is heading to UNC-Charlotte to continue his academic and athletic career while Mullins is still deciding on where he wants to take his talents.