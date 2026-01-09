Liberty Coach Jamey Chadwell recovering after successful surgery

Skip to main content
Liberty University head football coach Jamey Chadwell was diagnosed late last summer with a serious but treatable medical condition, Liberty University said in a release Friday morning.

Doctors recommended waiting until after the season to move forward with treatment, allowing Chadwell to continue leading the Flames during the year.

Earlier this week, Chadwell underwent surgery to address the condition, and the procedure was successful. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Once his recovery is complete and ahead of spring practice, Chadwell is expected to return to his normal role leading the Flames football program.

