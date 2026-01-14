Virginia Tech, JMU cancel 2026 football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech and James Madison University have agreed to cancel their football contest for the 2026 season. The game was scheduled to be played in Blacksburg on September, 26th.

This comes after the ACC’s revised scheduling model that has each team playing a nine-game league schedule, reducing the number of non-conference opponents.

With this change, Virginia Tech will now play three non-conference games in 2026: VMI (season opener on September 5), Old Dominion (September 12) and Maryland (September 19).

In a release from Virginia Tech athletics department, the university along with James Madison University, will continue to evaluate future scheduling opportunities.