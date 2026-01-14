Virginia Tech sets date for 2026 Spring Game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech football will take to Lane Stadium April, 18th for its annual Spring Game in Blacksburg. While an afternoon time is still being determined, we do know that admission to the event is free.

It’s been an unprecedented offseason for the Hokies with boosted financial investments made to the program and the naming of new head coach James Franklin.

More than a dozen early enrollees are expected to be on campus for the spring semester and practices.

Coach Franklin has been vocal in wanted to fill Lane Stadium for what’s always a highly anticipated event.

“The spring game will be our first chance to take the field in front of our fans.” Franklin said. “When Hokie Nation shows up, it sends a message to recruits, opponents, and the country about how seriously Virginia Tech takes football. That environment lifts our players and fuels the way we compete. We look forward to seeing Hokie Nation pack the stands and bring the energy that makes this place special.”