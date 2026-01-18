Skip to main content
Cleveland scores 20, Liberty knocks off UTEP 80-69

Flames improved to 15-3 this season

Liberty basketball (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Zach Cleveland’s 20 points helped Liberty defeat UTEP 80-69 on Saturday.

Cleveland also contributed six rebounds, three steals and four blocks for the Flames (15-3, 7-0 Conference USA). Brett Decker Jr. went 8 of 16 from the field (3 of 6 from 3-point range) to add 20 points. Colin Porter went 5 of 8 from the field (3 of 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points. The Flames picked up their ninth straight win.

The Miners (6-12, 2-5) were led in scoring by Elijah Jones, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. UTEP also got 20 points and seven assists from Caleb Blackwell. Kaseem Watson had 12 points.

Liberty led UTEP at the half, 41-38, with Decker (14 points) its high scorer before the break. Porter’s free throw with 15:49 left in the second half gave Liberty the lead for good at 50-49.

