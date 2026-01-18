Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
43º
Join Insider
Trending
Appalachian Power shocks Bedford customers after electric bill costs
Gov. Spanberger signs swath of executive orders first day in office
Cold front pushes through giving us all sorts of January Weather
Botetourt County residents voice concerns over proposed data center’s impact on local water supply
The Current

Sports

Radford earns 85-83 victory over Longwood

RADFORD, Va. – Del Jones had 25 points in Radford’s 85-83 victory against Longwood on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Highlanders (11-9, 4-1 Big South Conference). Lukas Walls scored 17 points, shooting 5 of 7 (3 of 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Dennis Parker Jr. shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, to finish with 13 points.

Redd Thompson led the way for the Lancers (10-10, 2-3) with 21 points. Longwood also got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Elijah Tucker. Jaylen Benard had 11 points.

The Lancers are coached by Roanoke native and Patrick Henry High School grad, Ronnie Thomas.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos