Radford earns 85-83 victory over Longwood

RADFORD, Va. – Del Jones had 25 points in Radford’s 85-83 victory against Longwood on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds for the Highlanders (11-9, 4-1 Big South Conference). Lukas Walls scored 17 points, shooting 5 of 7 (3 of 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Dennis Parker Jr. shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range, to finish with 13 points.

Redd Thompson led the way for the Lancers (10-10, 2-3) with 21 points. Longwood also got 17 points and 16 rebounds from Elijah Tucker. Jaylen Benard had 11 points.

The Lancers are coached by Roanoke native and Patrick Henry High School grad, Ronnie Thomas.