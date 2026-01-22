Antetokounmpo says lack of chemistry has contributed to Bucks' recent blowout losses

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo says chemistry issues may be contributing to the Milwaukee Bucks’ recent penchant for lopsided losses.

The Bucks fell 122-102 on Wednesday to an Oklahoma City team that was missing a handful of rotation players due to injuries. The Bucks have dropped four of their last five games. Each of their last three losses was decided by at least 18 points.

Antetokounmpo was asked after the game against Oklahoma City if he sees any common threads to the blowout defeats.

“We’re not playing hard,” Antetokounmpo said. “We aren’t doing the right thing. We’re not playing to win. We’re not playing together. Our chemistry’s not there. Guys are being selfish, trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team. Guys trying to do it on their own.

"At times, I feel like when we’re down 10, down 15, down 20, we try to make it up in one play, and it’s not going to work.”

Milwaukee’s string of nine straight playoff appearances is in jeopardy midway through the season, with the Bucks (18-25) 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They haven’t won more than two games in a row at any point this season.

Now they’re going to have to get accustomed to playing without Kevin Porter Jr., who ranks second on the team in points per game (16.8) and first in assists per game (7.4). Porter has an oblique strain that leaves his return date uncertain.

“He’s not going to play anytime soon, I can tell you that, but we don’t know how long he’ll be out,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said.

One thing that could help the Bucks is getting the ball in Antetokounmpo’s hands more often. The two-time MVP has 13 field-goal attempts or fewer in his last four games, including 11 against Oklahoma City.

“I’m not the guy that will yell and cuss his teammate out and demand the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve never done that in my career. But I feel like I’ve played with teammates that kind of understand the gravity that I can cause for our team, in how I can create for teammates and for myself, and how I can help the team be more successful.

"But maybe for some reason, I don’t understand — maybe because we’re young, maybe because we’re not playing well, maybe because guys think it’s their turn, they want to carry the team on their back and try to turn this around – but I really don’t get it. I really don’t.”

Antetokounmpo said he has been trying to play aggressively and relayed something he said he has heard from others.

“They told me there’s this thing that’s called the white swan and black swan, that you’ve got to be the black swan and be more aggressive and demand the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s something I haven’t done, that I’ve never done my whole career. Maybe I’ve got to do it more.”

