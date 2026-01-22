Defending champion Madison Keys reaches the third round at the Australian Open

Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Ashlyn Krueger during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

MELBOURNE – Defending champion Madison Keys survived a stiff second-set challenge on Thursday but overcame fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

After sweeping through the first set, the ninth-seeded Keys fell behind 5-2 in the second set but rallied for the victory at John Cain Arena.

Recommended Videos

In another early match, sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula faced fellow American McCartney Kessler. And fourth-seeded and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was up against Francesco Maestrelli of Italy.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis