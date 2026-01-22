Skip to main content
Defending champion Madison Keys reaches the third round at the Australian Open

Associated Press

Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Ashlyn Krueger during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Madison Keys of the U.S. waves after defeating compatriot Ashlyn Krueger in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a backhand return to compatriot McCartney Kessler during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
McCartney Kessler of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Jessica Pegula during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Ashlyn Krueger during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

MELBOURNE – Defending champion Madison Keys survived a stiff second-set challenge on Thursday but overcame fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

After sweeping through the first set, the ninth-seeded Keys fell behind 5-2 in the second set but rallied for the victory at John Cain Arena.

In another early match, sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula faced fellow American McCartney Kessler. And fourth-seeded and 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic was up against Francesco Maestrelli of Italy.

___

