Late scoring run lifts Virginia Tech women over Clemson, 71-68

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech rallied late and held off the Clemson Tigers 71-68 Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum, extending the Hokies’ strong start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Carys Baker and Carleigh Wenzel led the Hokies (15-5, 5-3 ACC) with 24 points each, pacing a balanced Virginia Tech offense that outscored Clemson in the decisive fourth quarter.

After trading leads throughout much of the game, Virginia Tech took control in the final minutes with an 11-0 run over the last 2:23, breaking a tie and giving the Hokies separation they would not relinquish.

Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 20 points for Clemson (13-7, 4-4 ACC), marking her third 20-plus point game of the season. Raven Thompson added 16 and Mia Moore contributed 12 as Clemson battled to the final buzzer but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Tigers led 26-21 at the end of the first quarter and appeared poised to control the game for stretches in the second and third, but Virginia Tech’s resilience and timely defense kept the Hokies within striking distance.