Virginia guard Dallin Hall (30) and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson (8)battle for ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Caleb Wilson scored 20 points, Jarin Stevenson added all of his 17 in the second half and No. 22 North Carolina rallied past No. 14 Virginia 85-80 on Saturday for a big ACC road victory.

Trailing by two points with 3:50 to play, Carolina got three-point plays from Stevenson and Seth Trimble to build a 78-74 lead, then hung on. The Tar Heels outscored the Cavaliers 18-9 over the final 5:25.

Recommended Videos

Thijs DeRidder had 20 points and seven rebounds for UVA, which had its 11-game home winning streak snapped.

Virginia led by 16 in the first half and went to the locker room ahead 43-34. That lead was thanks, in part, to a 26-16 rebounding edge that helped the Cavaliers score 14 second-chance points in the first 20 minutes.

But the Tar Heels rallied after the break, executing crisp, efficient offense and taking their first lead since the game’s opening minutes on a dunk by Stevenson with 11:57 to go. That put UNC up 59-58. They’d go ahead by as many as five.

Virginia evened the score on a tough, baseline layup by Chance Mallory, making it 67-all with 7:58 left. It went ahead less than a minute later on a basket by DeRidder, then held on for its second victory over a ranked opponent this season.

The Tar Heels beat then-No. 20 Louisville, on the road, earlier this month.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels go on the road to Georgia Tech next Saturday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers play at Notre Dame on Tuesday.