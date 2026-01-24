ODAC Hoops: No. 22 Roanoke topples Bridgewater 74-57

SALEM, Va. – A balanced scoring effort and a strong defensive showing carried No. 22 Roanoke College to a 74-57 victory over Bridgewater College on Friday night in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.

The Maroons placed 10 players in the scoring column, with seven finishing with six points or more, as Roanoke controlled the game after an early deficit.

Bridgewater jumped out to a 5-1 lead before Roanoke responded with a 17-2 run to seize momentum. Zach Rosenthal fueled the surge with three consecutive 3-pointers, giving the Maroons an 18-7 advantage with 11:37 remaining in the first half.

Roanoke took a 36-21 lead into halftime and opened the second half by scoring the first seven points. The Maroons extended their advantage to as many as 27 points down the stretch.

Caleb Franze led all scorers with 15 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Marcus Morgan added 12 points, while Tyler Barnes finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in just 15 minutes of action.

Gavin O’Malley and Jackson Bell each scored seven points, and Rylan Parkins added six. O’Malley also contributed five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Jahmir Brown led Bridgewater (6-11, 2-6 ODAC) with 14 points in the loss.