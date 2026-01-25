Luka Doncic's emotions ease in 2nd Dallas visit as Lakers star beats his former team again

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic looks on following an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DALLAS – Luka Doncic walked toward the wrong locker at halftime before a quick U-turn by Lakers star in his second trip to Dallas since the shocking trade that sent him to Los Angeles almost a year ago.

Hey, at least he wasn't weeping on the bench before the game against the Mavericks, or still trying to process the emotions and the everything that was new in the wake of the middle-of-the-night deal.

A big fourth-quarter rally by the Lakers in a 116-110 victory over Dallas on Saturday night was a nice bonus for Doncic, who took another step toward the rest of his career with a visit to his first NBA city that wasn't nearly as emotional as his return last April.

“There’s still emotions, trust me,” the NBA's scoring leader said after going for 33 points and 11 assists and beating Dallas for the fourth time in four tries. “But a little bit better, a little bit easier for me. It’s unbelievable. I’ve still got a lot of fans here, players, some other people. I’m happy to be back.”

Doncic has tried to be clear that he's moving on, and maybe Mavericks fans are getting there as well.

The game lacked “Fired Nico” chants — the ones fans used briefly after general manager Nico Harrison was let go by Dallas in November following a slow start, with lingering resentment from many for a trade that is easily viewed as a setback for the franchise.

The centerpiece for Dallas in the deal was Anthony Davis, the oft-injured big man who has missed more games than he's played since joining the Mavericks.

When Doncic visited a year ago, about two months after the early February trade, the Dallas crowd was likely to launch into “Fire Nico” chants, which were still happening early this season.

For the Slovenia stars' second visit, the most noticeable chants were a couple of “M-V-P” renditions when he was shooting free throws (he made 14 of 15).

“The significance of this probably will be there for the rest of his career,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said before the game. “This is where it started for him. It’s where he made his first Finals appearance. It’s where he was drafted. The significance for our team is there, and it’s certainly there for him.”

LeBron James and Rui Hachimura were the biggest catalysts for the rally from 15 points down in the final 7 minutes.

James scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter after at one point having a minus-28 rating with a point total in the single digits. Hachimura had a four-point play and another 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, the latter putting LA up for good.

Doncic did his share as well. His driving layup gave the Lakers a 116-108 lead with 50 seconds to go, and he turned to his old bench as if to say that was about it. Or maybe not.

“I heard the bench said something about a travel," said Doncic, who still found time for playful moments during and after the game with his former teammates. “There was no travel. Two steps. I just looked over there.”

Right after that bucket, Doncic erased any remaining doubt by drawing a charge call against Naji Marshall. All the free throws made it a quiet scoring night for Doncic, but the shouts of his name from kids near the court were anything but quiet.

“I think the biggest thing this year, he’s just more comfortable,” James said. “Understanding the system, understanding the city, the city embracing him. Understanding it’s his team, and we’re all rallying around him. Obviously we know it’s emotional, a big game, to come back and play your former team. He showed who he is tonight.”

Maybe the next visit — not long before the end of the regular season in April and when the Lakers likely are on their way to the playoffs and Dallas is likely headed home for the summer — will be even a little bit easier.

“This is one year, and next year it'll be two years and after that it'll be three and we'll just keep counting,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “Luka's moved on. And we've moved on.”

