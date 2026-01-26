ACC unveils 2026 football schedule for the University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ACC unveiled the 2026 football schedule on Monday night for all teams within the conference.
“There will be no shortage of excitement surrounding the 2026 ACC Football season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “As a league, we are transitioning to a nine-game conference schedule, and our teams are once again playing the toughest collection of non-conference opponents of any Power Four league. In collaboration with our television partners, we will continue to showcase every game throughout the season, including the strongest Friday slate in ACC history.”
Virginia’s 2026 football schedule is as follows:
Aug. 29 vs. NC State (Rio Janeiro, Brazil)
Sept. 5 OPEN
Sept. 12 Norfolk State
Sept. 19 vs. West Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.)
Sept. 26 Delaware
Oct. 3 at Florida State
Oct. 10 Syracuse
Oct. 17 at SMU
Oct. 23/24 Duke
Oct. 31 at Wake Forest
Nov. 7 OPEN
Nov. 14 California
Nov. 21 North Carolina
Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech
The Cavaliers, who are coming off an impressive 11-3 season last year and an ACC Championship appearance, will host two neutral-site games this season, including a Week 0 matchup in Brazil. UVA’s matchup against West Virginia will also take place in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.
Start times for all contests designated for Homecomings and Family Weekend will be announced at a later date.