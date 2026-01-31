No. 17 Roanoke tops Averett, 68-46 to extend win streak to six games

SALEM, Va. – The No. 17 Roanoke College men’s basketball team continued its hot streak with a 68-46 win over Averett University on Friday night in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest.

Roanoke extended its winning streak to six games, using a stifling defensive effort to hold the Cougars to 27.8% shooting (15 of 54). The Maroons also controlled the glass, finishing with a 50-34 rebounding advantage.

Roanoke broke the game open early with a 20-5 run to take a 25-9 lead at the 10-minute mark of the first half. The Maroons carried an 18-point advantage into halftime, leading 36-18. Roanoke pushed the margin to 20 with 11:41 remaining in the second half and never allowed the lead to dip below 12, closing the game on a 9-0 run.

Marcus Morgan led all scorers with 16 points and added six rebounds. Gavin O’Malley recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Jackson Bell chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Caleb Franze scored eight points and Zach Rosenthal added seven points and five rebounds.

Tyler Stephens paced Averett (12-6, 5-4 ODAC) with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Roanoke (15-4, 8-2 ODAC) travels to Washington and Lee University for another conference matchup Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

ODAC Women’s Hoops Results:

-Roanoke def. Randolph, 50-40

-Guilford def. Shenandoah, 80-75 (OT)

-Bridgewater def. Averett, 69-42